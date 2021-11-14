ICHI (ICHI) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and $73,773.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00007747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,711 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

