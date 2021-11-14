TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $387.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.00 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 990,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $877.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

