Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CURLF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 1,468,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,719. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

