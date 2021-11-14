CREDIT Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $14,269.94 and $7,537.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

