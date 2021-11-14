Kalmar Price Tops $2.77 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $247,153.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00004325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,104 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

