IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.75.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 353,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,880. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.75. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,166,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

