IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.75.
IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 353,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,880. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.75. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $179.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,166,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.
