AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE AN traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $128.68. 845,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $16,799,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $12,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

