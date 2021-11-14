UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 1,349,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

