First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 725,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.