Gameswap Market Cap Reaches $36.79 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00005129 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and $718,879.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.