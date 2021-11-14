$1.40 EPS Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.65. 61,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,080. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

