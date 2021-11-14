Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.93.

NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.