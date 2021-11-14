Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.