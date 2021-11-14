Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.12. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.