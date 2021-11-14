InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 183.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INNV traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 886,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,231. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

