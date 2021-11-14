Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDVMF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

