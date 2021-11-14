Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDSCY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LDSCY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

