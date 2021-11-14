Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,271. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,170,000 after buying an additional 549,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,747,000 after buying an additional 498,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after buying an additional 398,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

