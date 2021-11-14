Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $385.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.50 million to $388.70 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $414.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 575,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 2,875,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,227. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

