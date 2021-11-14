Revomon Market Cap Hits $23.12 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00096304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.58 or 1.00802273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.27 or 0.07048273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

