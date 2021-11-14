Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.94 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.36.

FIS stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. 3,900,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

