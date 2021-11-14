Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

