Bremer Bank National Association Has $6.87 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,835.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,634.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

