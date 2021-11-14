145 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,100,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,607,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $453.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

