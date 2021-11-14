Bremer Bank National Association Sells 938 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,846,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,097,000 after acquiring an additional 216,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.