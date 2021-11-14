Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 352.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $189.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $280.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.