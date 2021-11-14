ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

