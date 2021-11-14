Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

GHLD traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The stock has a market cap of $920.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

