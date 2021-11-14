The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $23.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,408. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.74. RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,771,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,476,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

