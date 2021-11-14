ZENZO (ZNZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $521.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.01 million and $521.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00145651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00492237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00083217 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001566 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

