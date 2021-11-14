CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $201.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

