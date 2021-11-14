CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

CYBR traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $201.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

