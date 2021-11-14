Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

NYSE:LOW opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $239.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

