Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $517.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21. The company has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

