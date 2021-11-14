Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,498 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $517.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.12 and a 200 day moving average of $429.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

