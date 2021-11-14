Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 709 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

