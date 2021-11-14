Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

