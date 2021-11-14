Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

SMIZF remained flat at $$7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

