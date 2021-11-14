STASIS EURO Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $102.18 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

