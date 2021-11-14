Charles River Laboratories International’s (CRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $452.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.57.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.91. 242,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,027. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

