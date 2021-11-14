Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 1.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.76 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

