Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,835.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,634.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

