The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

