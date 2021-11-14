Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,672.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.