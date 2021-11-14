Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $966,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

