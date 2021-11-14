Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,306,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $371.23 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $238.09 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.