Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

