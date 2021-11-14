Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

