$518.83 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report $518.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.50 million to $577.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.74. 2,908,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,664. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

