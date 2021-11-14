Analysts Anticipate Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 2,355,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,768. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after buying an additional 2,302,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after purchasing an additional 631,894 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,366 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.